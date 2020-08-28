Perry football wants to 'get it right' in Year One

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

If Perry football wins one game this season, it will be marked a success.

During head coach Bryce Pierce's interview for the position, he said his definition of success is his teams performing better than before. On the heels of two winless seasons for the Bluejays, Pierce hopes to clear that bar.

"You look back at some of the common opponents and you know there were a couple games that got away from Perry," Pierce said. "Can we keep those games closer?"

As the regular season schedule stands, those three common opponents are Greene County, Dallas Center-Grimes and ADM. Without any points scored in those three tough draws, getting on the board will be such a success.

Even against such powerhouses, Pierce said the team will measure its successes relative to their opponents with goals to limit teams to below their average production.

"We expect ourselves to compete," Pierce said.

In order to succeed, there is extra critical-thinking involved in developing the season's game plan with playing experience at a premium for the team.

With the 14th fewest yards in the state last season and the sixth fewest points, the difficulty moving the ball was already present with a senior-dominated lineup. Now with Pierce's new system developing, a largely fresh crew of players hopes to reverse fortune.

The most experienced group comes in the trenches with three starters — Franny Colin (RG), Emmanuel Soto (LG), Pablo Calderon (LT) — returning to the offensive line. Pierce said he hopes that with an extra year behind them, that the game slows down for them to create more time for plays that weren't steadily made in 2019.

Taking snaps this year is first-year quarterback Jeremiah Cregeen, who had two carries for 10 yards. It was the junior's background as a running back that stood out to move him behind center.

"I do like running QB-power," Pierce said. "And I think it was one of those things to see him throw successfully but to have a good running threat as well."

As a power spread offense influenced by the likes of Auburn and Oklahoma, another first-year starter, junior Jose Flores looks to play a pivotal role as the starting running back. He is the only returning player with more than 10 touches in his career.

The defense has a similar situation with experience. Transitioning to a 4-4 base scheme, Pierce mentioned Soto and Sierra as two cornerstones upfront. Soto in particular, coming off an all-district selection, has sights to make an even bigger leap forward clogging lanes.

While eyes are turned to Greene County for the season opener, the collective inexperience has time to catch up for the end of the season. With the revised schedule that places every team in postseason competition, there's more time to ramp up the Year One playbook.

"They want to get it right," Pierce said.