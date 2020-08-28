Bigger, faster, stronger Hawks ramp up expectations

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

The Hawks are bigger, deeper and faster than last year. If all goes right, Woodward-Granger is on its way to a fourth straight winning season. If even more goes right, who knows where they end up.

Last year the Hawks narrowly missed the playoffs with a 6-3 record after losing the district tiebreaker to Pella Christian. This season under the revised schedule, every team makes the playoffs, giving Woodward a direct path to make a leap forward with some eye-catching depth.

Woodward boasts something very few teams in the state can: The entire starting offensive line returns. Not just some group, either. This is a group that paved the way for the 10th ranked rushing offense.

"We have a good nucleus coming back," head coach George Ashman said. "This is the first year I've brought back an entire offensive line in my coaching career."

Led by all-state selection Kris Kammerer (RT), Garrett Burkhart (RG), Hunter Heard (C), Trey Lettow (LG) and Alex Evans (LT), the Hawks look to have even more fun this season with gadgets in the backfield both new and old.

As the fullback last season, senior Kade Polich pushed his way to 754 yards and seven touchdowns. And at 8.8 yards per carry, he was the fourth most efficient runner in Class 1A capable of making huge plays like his 86-yard score. That put him right in line to be the sixth straight thousand yard rusher for the Hawks as the next man up.

Now he'll have some extra competition in the backfield as the Hawks find themselves with a rare addition to the team. Jake Lego steps into the backfield after starting in Dallas Center-Grimes' backfield last year before breaking his leg early in the season.

Ashman said between Polich and Lego, there's every opportunity to keep the offense moving at a top pace behind the stalwart offensive line. On top of that, this is the first time since 2012 that the Hawks look to regularly try extra point attempts opposed to two-point conversions as Lego also steps in as the kicker.

Woodward missed all four PATs last season and was 17-of-34 on two-point tries, leaving Ashman excited to see how much more efficient the team can be this season. After all, a missed 2PT led to the pivotal 14-12 loss to Pella Christian.

Less is known of the situation on offense's perimeter as the team searches for a replacement for Bryce Achenbach who hauled in 1,160 yards and 10 TDs over the past two seasons as a deep threat. But with the likes of Christian Husmann and Dylan McCaulley, who tout speed at least comparable to Achenbach, there's potential to keep up the pace for Trevor Simmons, who returns at quarterback after a couple starts last season.

Between that talent on the perimeter along with the backfield, Ashman said this could be one of the fastest teams he's been around and hopes that could lead to a new tempo.

The defense also takes on a slightly different look as Ashman aims to put his most experienced minds in new positions.

After Jon McKeever finished fifth in 1A with seven sacks as a defensive end, he, along with Polich, have made the jump to linebacker, filling the void left by all-state linebacker Reese Jamison. Achenbach was another all-state selection in the secondary, leaving interceptions leader Worth Henry with an even greater role this year.

And with over 50 players out for the team this year, the team has even more depth than normal, leaving plenty of room to adjust before the run at the playoffs.