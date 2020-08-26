Woodward volleyball hangs on to impressive win streak over WCV

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Woodward-Granger (1-0, 1-0) walked out of the gym Monday night with another season opener win as the Hawks took down West Central Valley (0-1, 0-1) in three consecutive sets.

That not only makes 13 consecutive seasons defeating the Wildcats, but the Hawks also have not lost a single set in the past 33 rounds to the conference rivals. WCV nearly put that streak to rest as the Wildcats forced overtime in a 31-29 loss in the final set of the night.

The Hawks had previously controlled the middle set with a 25-18 win. Their efforts in the first set were similarly nail biting as WCV clung to a late tie only for Woodward to escape with a 25-22 win after a Natalie Weaver kill helped separate them from the game once frozen at 21-21.

Weaver crashed down for 10 more kills on the night with fellow outside hitter Elly Polich leading the way with 15 across three sets for one of her top performances. Polich and Weaver each had career-highs of 17 kills in a four-set match against ACGC in 2019.

In her first career start, Grace Deputy was an aide at the net as she logged four blocks. That's the most for a Woodward sophomore since Weaver had four in a single game in 2018. Deputy wasn't the only sophomore contributor as Audrey Simmons helped a perfect 10-of-10 assists, 19 assists, and 14 digs. Junior libero Darby Nixon led the team with 20 digs.

After escaping unblemished to start the year, the Hawks head to the Skip Anderson Tournament in Bondurant-Farrar where they'll take on Ames, Des Moines Roosevelt and Holy Trinity Catholic; the latter two each had at least 25 wins last year.