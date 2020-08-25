Jayette volleyball tested by North Polk in season debut

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Originally scheduled for mid-season, Perry (0-1) hosted North Polk (1-0) to start the 2020 volleyball season on Tuesday, Aug. 25. Due to a conflict in officials, the match was pushed to the front of the order, giving the Jayettes a good barometer for the remainder of the season.

Slipped away

After the Comets breezed through for a 25-13 win in the first set, the Jayettes caught some extra breeze in their sails in 25-18 and 25-16 losses during the final two sets.

Perry head coach John Fulton said the extra speed that North Polk brings took a little extra time to adjust to, something that's difficult to replicate in practice. With that ramp up into the second set, he found that the team started to settle in a little more to stay more competitive.

After trailing by a couple of points, Ashley Cerna floated one just out of the Comets' reach to mark a tied game. That was short-lived as the Comets soon took the advantage, but with plays like a diving save by Lanie Fish and a kill from Peyton Tunink, that score never climbed too far out of reach.

Newcomers make noise

The vibe around Perry volleyball has largely come from playmakers like Kacy Nevitt and Quinn Whiton. And each certainly played their roles again as Nevitt led the team with three kills while Whiton marked eight assists and eight digs in her return from ACL surgery.

However, fresher names also made their mark as they played a vital role in keeping the sets as close as they were. Cerna stepped in for a team-high 11 digs and was backed up by Lanie Fish with two kills on five attempts.

"We knew coming into this year our offense was going to be a little more balanced. We were kind of top-heavy," Fulton said. "Had a few good hitters but this year everybody has another year of experience and were able to spread the ball around. [Some] may not have had their best game but people stepped up and are able to swing."

An injured Jasmine Shriver also opened the door for a playmaker to emerge in the backcourt as well with freshman Addison Huntington notching eight digs.

"She did a great job back there in her first game and she's only going to get better. She's got a good volleyball IQ," Fulton said.

Difficult matchup

North Polk came into the season fresh off 30 wins in 2019, and with a nearly identical roster back on the floor, hopes are high to eclipse that mark again and ride safely into the postseason. That was sure to give the Jayettes trouble.

"They executed when they needed to execute," Fulton said. "They even gave us some free points with missed serves but were able to pull away. But we played well under the circumstances.”

The Jayettes lost by an average of 11.7 points to opponents with at least 25 wins last season. Monday's average deficit climbed to a 9.3 point deficit over three sets.

Perry hits the road Tuesday, Sept. 1 to take on Boone in the first conference action of the season. The Toreadors won 3-0 against the Jayettes last year and finished with a 2-31 record.