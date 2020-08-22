SUBSCRIBE NOW

Perry kicks off fall sports with annual scrimmages

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Fall sports are officially back.

After practicing for the past two weeks, Perry’s fall programs had their first public appearances Friday, Aug. 21 as the volleyball team put on a showcase in the fieldhouse while the football team ran its first scrimmage under Bryce Pierce’s watch.

In between the two intramural games, the cross country and swim teams were also introduced to the fans in attendance.

Official contests begin Tuesday with volleyball hosting North Polk. The swim team’s first meet lands Thursday while Greene County football visits Perry on Friday. Cross country hits its first trail Thursday, Sept. 3 at Madrid.

See photos below and look for team previews in the Aug. 27 Perry Chief.

Football

Perry football players run a play during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.
Jeremiah Baker talks to a teammate during a scrimmage on Aug. 21.
Perry football players run a play during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.
Perry football players run a play during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.

Volleyball

Jasmine Shriver in action during a scrimmage on Aug. 21.
Perry volleyball players come together during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.
Kacy Nevitt gets ready to serve during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.
Quinn Whiton looks to set the ball during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.

Cheer

Perry cheerleaders perform a cheer before the start of the football scrimmage on Aug. 21.
Perry cheerleaders get the crowd warmed up during the Aug. 21 scrimmage.