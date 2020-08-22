Hawks football gets first glimpse of live-action

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Though no official score is kept, Woodward-Granger had invaluable experience Friday night as the Hawks held their annual scrimmage.

“This year is hard because usually by now we’ve been to the Simpson camp and maybe Central,” head coach George Ashman said. “This kind of a settle-down. So we haven’t gone against anybody other than ourselves this year. So for me I can’t really gauge it. We’ve been banging each other for two weeks. It’ll be interesting.”

Ashman specifically had his sights on how Friday’s scrimmage would help envision the opening game against Madrid in a week. The Hawks have won the previous three matchups including last year’s 50-0 rout.

See photos above and look for team previews in the Aug. 27 Perry Chief.