RRC announces fan guidelines ahead of Perry's Fall Kickoff

Sean Cordy - Correspondent

Just in time for Perry's Fall Kickoff, the Raccoon River Conference unveiled guidelines for fans to follow for the fall season.

As with the summer seasons, fans are being asked the same by the Raccoon River Conference, which released its guidelines this week for fall activities.

Spectators are strongly encouraged to not only socially distance themselves by family group but to wear masks when possible in addition, and only attend if no one has been exposed to a positive COVID-19 case and does not show signs of symptoms.

While the conference has not placed a mandate on face coverings, each host district may have different protocols in place that require masks for entrance. Hosts will provide disposable face masks if necessary.

Fans are also encouraged to bring exact cash for admission and should maintain six-feet of distance while waiting in line on the designated symbols. That much had applied to the summer season but one major change is the return of concessions.

With schools back in session serving food, the conference determined it was reasonable to allow concession stands to reopen under each school's local guidelines. The same advice applies from the admissions, encouraging fans to have exact payments ready to avoid exchanging change.

Watching events, as with softball and baseball, fans are barred from sitting in certain locations. These will be marked with tape/signs. The most notable difference is for volleyball attendance where the first two rows will not be used for spectators.

Perry has decided to move the band to the track as a way to open up the space in the stands at Dewey Field. If middle school volleyball does not play a home game, the ninth grade team will move to the middle school court while JV plays on the high school floor.

More team-specific information will be communicated by host schools prior to events.

Teams and fans alike will get a taste for Perry's new atmosphere on Friday, Aug. 21. The night kicks off with a volleyball scrimmage at 4 p.m. followed by the team introductions at 5:30 p.m. — cross country, football, swimming, and volleyball — and the annual football scrimmage.