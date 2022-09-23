Health and Wellness: Let’s see about C

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Which infectious disease is the most common viral infection in the US, and is spread by blood? It’s Hepatitis C. There are over 20,000 Iowans diagnosed with chronic hepatitis C, including over 200 in Dallas County. The actual number of cases is likely higher; some infected persons don’t seek healthcare and remain untested. Hepatitis C can be detected in blood within 1-3 weeks after exposure, however, most persons newly infected have no symptoms. https://idph.iowa.gov/hivstdhep/hep/hep-c

Symptoms of hepatitis C include yellow skin or eyes, loss of appetite, stomach pain, fever, dark urine, light-colored stool, joint pain and fatigue.

If hepatitis C is spread by blood, how might that happen?

Non-sterile tattoo or body piercing

Sharing needles (from insulin, steroids or street drugs)

Accidental exposure in healthcare setting

Blood transfusion

Birth from infected mother

Sex with an infected person

Sharing items with blood on them (razor, glucose monitor)

Hepatitis infects and damages the liver, which is the organ responsible for filtering blood. Untreated hepatitis C can eventually cause liver failure. If you have symptoms, get tested and start treatment.

Many insurance providers have restrictions on lifesaving hepatitis C treatment. Be sure to consult a hepatologist (liver specialist) or infectious disease specialist to ensure insurance coverage.