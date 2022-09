Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know… where this business was located and its name? Yes, this is the Perry Bowl located at 1115 Warford in a building that is now gone. Perry has been home to many bowling alleys. In high school, I worked on the second floor, setting pins by hand. What other alleys do you remember? The Hotel Pattee has lanes to rent at this time.

Next week...

Did you know… what school this is and where it was located?