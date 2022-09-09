Health and Wellness: Environmental health and chemo

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Chemotherapy is cancer treatment using medications, including cytotoxic drugs, containing chemicals that prevent cells from reproducing or growing. Chemotherapy accounts for many persons surviving cancer.

A well-known side effect of chemo drugs is that they can’t tell the difference between cancer cells and other fast-growing cells in our bodies. Chemo drugs attack the cells in hair follicles, causing hair loss, and the cells lining our digestive tract, causing nausea.

Something you may not realize is that chemotherapy drugs have a long half-life (the time it takes for chemicals to lose half of their power.) This means that as a cancer patient sheds the still-powerful medicine via their digestive system, toxic chemicals enter the sewage system.

For rural residents with their own septic system, chemotherapy drugs can be problematic. A septic system uses bacteria to break down household sewage. High concentrations of antibiotics, poisons or chemo drugs can kill or prevent the growth of the helpful anaerobic bacteria needed for normal function of a septic system.

Dallas County Environmental Health Services advises residents with private septic systems to have their tank pumped out after finishing a course of chemotherapy. Call 515-993-3750 for more information.