Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what features are shown in this photo of 2nd Street? This photo shows 2nd Street looking to the south. The smokestack is from the electric power plant located across 2nd Street at Otley Avenue. This power plant was replaced in 1914, by a new plant across from Pattee Park to the East. The white awning on the left side of the photo would be where Perry Paint is today. Perry streets were yet to be paved, and you can see a boardwalk across 2nd Street.

Next week...

Did you know… where this business was located and its name?