Health and Wellness: Back to school worries

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The beginning of the school year brings up both hopes and worries, eagerness and dread. Parents aren’t immune to concerns, usually on a different level than their children. While students may stress about social media, keeping up with studies and extracurricular activities, adults worry about transportation, paying for supplies and clothes and about their children’s safety.

Mental Health America has posted some excellent information for both adults and young people in their 2022 Back to School Toolkit. This toolkit points out that while parents and grandparents definitely should speak positively about school, it’s just as important to really tune into what worries kids about school. Talk through these concerns and help your child prepare for when big emotions hit.

The Child Mind Institute advises adults not to push too hard. Sometimes your student doesn’t want to share their feelings. We all want our kids to feel supported and do well, but sometimes stepping back is the right thing to do. The goal should be to let your child know you’re aware that this can be a stressful time, and you’re there if they want to talk. Beware of becoming a helicopter parent, always hovering.