Did you know... what comic this is and why it’s connected to Perry? The Alley Oop newspaper comic strip started in 1932, and later this comic was drawn by a Perry local boy V. T. (Snick) Hamlin. Snick went to Webster School and then Perry High School. In 1960 there was even a record entitled ALLEY OOP. Google it to hear a bit of music history with its roots in Perry.

