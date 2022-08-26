Health and Wellness: Memories and stuff

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Raise your hand if you have items in your home that you’d like to get rid of. Keep your hand up if those items originally belonged to someone else.

Even if you don’t need, don’t use, or don’t like an item, you may have a sentimental memory attached to it that keeps you from getting rid of it. Books, clothing, kitchenware, tools, children’s memorabilia and anything hand-crafted can evoke fond memories. Unless you frequently use or look at these things, however, storing all the actual stuff requires space and emotional energy.

Guilt causes some folks to hold onto items that belonged to another person. It’s important to be truthful about what you’re keeping and why. Do recognize the emotions attached to the items, and give yourself permission to thoughtfully make changes. Cherish the memories, without the burden of all the stuff by taking photos, and getting rid of the actual item. If you have a collection, keep just one and let the others go.

Other strategies are to donate items to people you know, to charities or a local history museum for others to enjoy. Sell what you can online or in a garage sale. You could donate the money to a charity in honor of the original owner of the items.