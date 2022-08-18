Health and Wellness: Caring for those you love

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Taking a role in watching over an aging friend or relative can be both rewarding and frustrating. It’s important to strike a balance between keeping your loved one safe and healthy, while allowing them as much independence as possible.

There are many sources of reliable, free information. These include Aging Resources of Central Iowa, AARP, the Alzheimer Association and educational flyers available at medical clinics.

Caregiving includes helping from a distance, such as being included on bank and other financial accounts, so you can assure bills are being paid and watch for any suspicious activity. Some caregivers offer in-person help: providing rides, doing housework or yardwork. If the older person has declined physically and/or mentally, caregiving may become a daily around-the-clock job that encompasses everything from meal preparation to laundry to helping with bathing.

Caregiving can be stressful. Many caregivers feel exhausted and isolated. It’s important to take care of yourself. Caregiver support is available in person or virtually (by phone or online.) Lots of caregivers find writing in a journal is a good relief valve. Others look forward to a daily walk alone or with friends. Contact Dallas County Health Navigation at 515-993-3750 for more information.