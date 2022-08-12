Health and Wellness: Back to school shots

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

The link between good health and readiness to learn means Iowa’s Departments of Public Health and Education serve as critical partners in to prepare students do their best in school. Iowa law requires all students entering kindergarten, third and ninth grades to show proof of immunization against certain diseases. This is for the well-being of individual students and for the school system as a whole.

Most health insurance pays for these required immunizations. If your children are uninsured, contact the Dallas County Health Department for help in getting your children’s needed shots before the school year starts.

Other health requirements for school include:

Kindergarten – dental, vision, and lead poisoning screenings.

Third grade – vision screening no earlier than a year before starting third grade, and no later than six months after the school year begins.

Ninth grade – dental screening no earlier than a year before or later than six months after the start of school.

This school year, please consider having your student immunized against coronavirus. Again, this protects not only your child, but the greater community, including your child’s grandparents. So many grandparents missed school activities last year – help include them. Contact Dallas County Health for more information. 515-993-3750 or phn@dallascountyiowa.gov.