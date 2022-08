Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this pizza shop was located? This was Breadaux Pizza located where the Mandarin Cafe is today. This building at 1117 2nd St. was home to Woodward's Dept. Store, Anthony's, Fashions on 2nd, Fashions III and Davidsons to name but a few. Once again, the businesses that you remember will be those during the period of time you lived in Perry.

Next week...

Did you know... where this building was located and its use?