Happenings in and around Perry

Staff Report

Perry Chamber Open Golf Outing

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Perry Golf and Country Club.

Join the Perry Chamber of Commerce for the first annual Chamber Open Golf Outing on Friday, Aug. 12 at the Perry Golf and Country Club. This is a best-ball shotgun start tournament with your choice of two tee times (9 a.m. or 1 p.m.). Whether golfing or not, the public is invited to attend the Chamber Coffee, 8 a.m. at the country club, and/or the Food Truck Luncheon (11 a.m. - 2 p.m.). The cost is $150 for a team of four and $40 for an individual. Register online at perry-chamber.square.site. For more information, contact Lynsi at 515-465-4601 or PerryChamber@PerryIA.org.

Perry Activities and Booster Club Fall Kickoff

4-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at Perry High School and Dewey Field.

The annual Fall Kickoff will return on Friday, Aug. 12. The event will kick off with the PHS Volleyball Blue and White Scrimmage at 4 p.m. in the high school gym. The Dewey Field gates open at 5 p.m. and high school fall activities participants will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The Booster Club will reveal the new Bluejay mascot at 5:50 p.m., followed by the PHS Football Intrasquad Scrimmage at 6 p.m. The Booster Club will also host a membership drive from 5-7 p.m., along with apparel sales through the Jay's Nest. Attendees are asked to bring a sports drink to support Bluejay and Jayette activities.

Perry Fire Associations Grab and Go Supper

5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at 908 Willis Ave., Perry.

Perry firefighters and first responders will serve a Grab and Go Supper from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. The menu includes a choice of cheeseburger/hamburger, brat, hot dog or pork loin sandwich plus chips and a drink for $5. Attendees can pull up in the fire department parking lot, pick up their order and drive on.

43rd Annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival

Aug. 12-13 in Adel.

The 43rd Annual Sweet Corn Festival is produced by the Adel Partners Chamber of Commerce and is a birthday party for the city of Adel as the city celebrates 175 years. The annual Adel Sweet Corn Festival welcomes thousands of visitors each year. The festival offers fun for the whole family and… free sweet corn. The event kick off on Friday, Aug. 12 with the husking of the corn starting at 4:30 p.m. at the southside of the police/fire department station, followed by the princess contest at 6:30 p.m. The festivities continue on Saturday, Aug. 13 with a 5K, parade, free entertainment, fun zone, street party and more. Find more information on the Adel Sweet Corn Festival Facebook page.

Yoga In The Park

8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Centennial Park, Granger.

Granger Parks and Recreation will host Yoga in the Park on Saturdays at Centennial Park through Aug. 20.

Floral Bouquet Make and Take

6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden, 28061 Fairground Rd. Adel.

The Dallas County Master Gardeners will host a floral bouquet make and take from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in August at the demonstration garden on the Dallas County Fairgrounds. The floral bouquet make and take is open to the public and no registration is required. The cost is $10 and attendees should bring a vase/container. All proceeds will go to expanding the Dallas County Master Gardeners demonstration garden.

Back to School Night

4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 on 2nd Street.

Check out the Perry Farmers Market from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday, but especially on the Third Thursday of the month for special events. Special guests will surely help get you in the Back to School spirit on Thursday, Aug. 18. Keep watching for more information on the Perry Farmers' Market Facebook page.

Movie In The Park

7-10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19 at Community Center Recreation Area, Granger.

Join the Granger Parks and Recreation Department for a movie and treats this summer. The third movie to be shown will be "Sing 2" on Aug. 19 and The Parlor Ice Cream Truck will also be on hand. "Spiderman: No Way Home" will wrap up the series at Granger Days on Aug. 27. Movies will take place at the Community Center Recreation Area except during Granger Days, which will take place at Centennial Park.

Granger Days

Aug. 27 in Granger.

Granger Days will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park. There are many fun events planned for people of all ages which include children’s inflatables, gaga ball, chicken bingo, dunk tank, axe throwing, trivia, bingo, parade, bags tournament, sand volleyball tournament, vendor village, live music by Passing Zone featuring Tom Acton, beer garden, food trucks, a movie in the park and fireworks. Find a full schedule on the Granger Days Facebook page.

¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27 at Pattee Park.

Hispanics United for Perry will present the annual ¡Viva Perry! Latino Festival on Saturday, Aug. 27 in a new location at Pattee Park. The parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m. The parade, open to anyone looking to participate, will go down 10th Street and Willis to Pattee Park. Kids activities will be offered from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Other activities include music, dancers, food, vendors and more throughout the day.

Community Food Drive

July 11 – Aug. 31 at Perry Lutheran Homes Spring Valley Campus, 501 12th St., Perry.

Residents at Spring Valley Campus are hosting a food drive through Aug. 31 to give back to the Perry community and they invite the public to participate. Donations will benefit the Perry Food Pantry and those they serve. Items needed include: protein, canned meat and fish, canned fruit, veggies, soup and pasta sauce, breakfast items, including cereal, 100% fruit juice, paper and personal products, like toothpaste, soap and toilet paper. Donations can be dropped off at the northeast entrance to Spring Valley Campus. For more information, contact Carm Staker at 928-848-8378.

To submit events to be included in the Happenings in and around Perry round-up, email news@theperrychief.com.