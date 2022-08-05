OPINION

Did you know?

Larry Vodenik
Special to the Chief
Did you know... what is happening in this photo? The photo shows an x-ray machine used to show the fit of shoes when you purchased them. Perry had several of these machines, as a boy I enjoyed wiggling my toes and seeing the bones move. There were 3 viewing windows, one for me, one for Mom, and one for the salesman. These devices were outlawed, and I have never found a photo of the one at Eddy's Shoe. I had a classmate of mine ask if I had any information on these. Here you go, Al.

Next week...

Did you know... where this pizza shop was located?

