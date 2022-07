Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... who wore these buttons and where and when? All Perry residents were asked to grow beards and wear pins in support of the 1969 Perry Centennial celebration. There were Brother of the Brush, Shaving Permits, Centennial Bells and Little Miss buttons to name a few. I was in the National Guard at this time and was not allowed to have facial hair, so I needed a Shaving Permit.

Next week...

Did you know... what is happening in this photo?