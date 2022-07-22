Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... who is shown in this photo with the Perry team? I know I posted this photo several years ago. With baseball season in full swing, I could not resist featuring this photo of the Perry ball team with Babe Ruth. In 1922 the Babe came to Perry for an exhibition game against Pella. Perry won and raised $1,055, not bad in 1922. My restaurant Pucci's sponsored a Little League Team for 25 years. What L ittle League or softball ball team were you on, back in the day?

Next week...

Did you know... who wore these buttons and where and when?