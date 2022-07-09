Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... some of the things that are shown in this photo and where it was taken? This is a photo of what today is the Tin Pig. You can see the Spurgeons store, and shoe shop next door, and check out the streetlight and stop lights. What I most like is the water fountain on the corner. When I was a young boy, I loved to stop at one of the many fountains in Perry's downtown area. Do you remember where some of the other fountains were located?

Did you know... where this bakery was located?