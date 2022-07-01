Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what unique item is shown in the center of this photo on 2nd Street? This is 1107 2nd St. next door to Atelier on 2nd today. The object to the right, under the awning, is a cigar store Indian. This was the Crist Cigar mfg and store. Just to the right of that, you can see a barber pole outside on the sidewalk. This came to mind when I recently did a history program at the Carnegie and a classmate of mine, Barry Crist, came to check on me. It was nice to have him share some of his family histories with our group. Thanks, Barry!

