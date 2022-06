Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where and when this photo was taken? This is a view of 2nd Street looking north. There are very few photos taken at night to be found. The time is roughly around 1912, as we can see the Majestic Movie Theatre on the right. Check out the fountain behind the Carnegie Library.

Next week...

Did you know... what unique item is shown in the center of this photo on 2nd Street?