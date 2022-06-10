Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what is happening in this photo? This is a photo from the Perry Elementary School in 1989. Hy-Vee Store Manager Denny Glick is shown setting up the ice cream treats given each year to Perry students on their last day of the school year. For the last 20 years, I was very happy to be a part of this traditional event. I'm not sure what year this started, but your Perry Hy-Vee will make sure that Perry Elementary students will have good memories of the beginning of their summer vacation every year. Thanks to Denny Glick for starting this event, we will see that the tradition continues.

