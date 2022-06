Larry Vodenik

Did you know... where this pool was located? This was Perry's second outdoor pool; both were located in Pattee Park. This pool was located near the bandshell, near where the sand volleyball courts are today. I miss going first to the outdoor kiddie pool, later for lessons and to swim in the big pool. In high school, my friends and I stopped often to check out the scenery.

