Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what business this was and where it was located? Brooks Ice Cream shop on Bateman between 2nd and 3rd Streets. This building is still located behind our post office today. In a time when we had passenger train service, this was a popular spot for travelers waiting for their train. Perry has been home to any number of ice cream parlors, in different locations. I remember Mar's Dairy Bar, Moxley's and Overton's to mention a few. What shops do you remember and where were they located? Great summer memories from growing up in Perry.

Next week...

Did you know... where this pool was located?