Letter to the editor: Perry resident thanks Fiber Festival of Perry organizers

Perry Chief

I want to express my sincere thanks to Atelier at 1109 and Hotel Pattee for hosting the Fiber Festival of Perry on May 14th. This successful community event brought together artists and participants from Perry and many surrounding areas. Attendees enjoyed a full day of art, community, and learning.

What a joy to meet so many people who are already in love with fiber arts and others just discovering it! I also appreciated meeting fellow fiber artists who all offered support and encouragement to me. The many talented participating artists amazed me with their unique, creative, exceptional work.

Thank you to everyone who helped make this lovely event happen; from hosting, to displaying, to teaching, to attending. I'm looking forward to future events and classes!

— Mindy Farmer, Perry