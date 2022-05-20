Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what building this was and where it was located? This is the Washington High School, located in the 1400 block of 2nd Street, the location of our post office today. This was the first brick school building in Perry. This high school opened in 1876 and closed as a high school in 1910 when the new high school opened. The building continued as an elementary school until 1916 when it was damaged in a fire.

