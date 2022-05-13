Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what structure is shown and where it was located? This is the turntable for Perry's 2nd roundhouse shown in 1912. The first roundhouse was located where the Elementary School is located today. The foundation of the Roundhouse was struck while building our Elementary School. The 2nd Roundhouse was needed due to larger engines coming into use. This new roundhouse was located behind where Tyson is today, in the area of the brownfields. The footing of this structure can still be found in that area today. The Milwaukee Railroad once employed over 700 people in Perry.

Next week...

Did you know... what building this was and where it was located?