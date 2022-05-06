Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... who this is and what he is doing? This is F E Reynolds shown here in 1937, loading ice at Reynolds Icehouse east of Pattee Park. In a time prior to everyone having a refrigerator, people had a real icebox that needed to be stocked with ice to keep food cold. Ice was delivered to your home, or some people picked up their own, from the icehouse. Everyone rich or poor needed this service. Ice was brought to Perry on the train that ran alongside the icehouse, across from the Pattee Park. I remember as a young boy stopping at the icehouse, after a visit to the park or pool. A group of us would hang out there and if he had time, Mr. Reynolds would take an icepick and chop off a chunk of ice for us. That was a real treat for a group of kids, on a hot Perry summer afternoon.

Next week...

Did you know... what structure is shown and where it was located?