Larry Vodenik
Did you know... where this business was located?

Did you know... where this business was located? The Corral Drive-in was located to the east, behind where Stokley's Lumber is today. The drive-in changed owners and names over the years. The Corral had a stockade fence around it, there was an electric merry-go-round, a kids train that gave rides, there was a playground and at times pony rides as well. All this plus Buck Night on Wednesday nights, for as many people as you could cram in one car. I ran the projector out there one summer when the regular projectionist was gone. This was not my most favorite job, watching the same crappy B movie for three or four nights in a row was painful. The Corral Drive-in opened in 1949 and closed in 1989.

Did you know... who this is and what he is doing?

