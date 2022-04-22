Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what is shown in this photo? This is a photo from the grandstands at the Tri-County Fairgrounds, located at the far south end of 2nd Street in Perry. There were many buildings and a large racetrack for horse racing. The grandstand held 2,600 people. These fairgrounds opened in 1920 and closed in 1933.

I recently retired from Hy-Vee and many people have asked if I will continue my "Did You Know" features in the Chief. I plan to keep doing my little posts every week moving forward.

Next week...

Did you know... where this business was located?