Did you know?
Larry Vodenik
Special to the Chief
Did you know... what is shown in this photo? This is a photo from the grandstands at the Tri-County Fairgrounds, located at the far south end of 2nd Street in Perry. There were many buildings and a large racetrack for horse racing. The grandstand held 2,600 people. These fairgrounds opened in 1920 and closed in 1933.
I recently retired from Hy-Vee and many people have asked if I will continue my "Did You Know" features in the Chief. I plan to keep doing my little posts every week moving forward.
Next week...
Did you know... where this business was located?