Letter to the editor: St. Pat's gala brings in over $45K

Perry Chief

St. Patrick Catholic Church and School hosted the first annual gala on Saturday, April 9 after over a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event featured local entertainment during the meal and a performance by a dance fraternity from Iowa State University.

The success of the event can only be attributed to the hard-working volunteers who began their planning in August at the start of the school year. Many thanks are needed to be shared to Mindy Farmer, Joe and Kathy Tuhn, Lisa Palmershiem, Betzy Sandoval, and Elisa Lepe-Godoy. This group of individuals navigated the change of venue to St. Patrick gym and worked tirelessly to get a wide variety of items to be auctioned off at the event! The full credit for the evening’s success belongs to this original group who believed in the ability of the evening and saw it through to the finish!

Gala attendees were treated to bar service from Jenny Ekland and a night of community building beyond the fundraising goals for the evening. With the purchase of a ticket to the gala, each person received one free drink of either a wine or craft beer and a delicious meal catered by Lidderdale Country Store. Fun and games during the gala included a 50/50 squares raffle, and a thrilling end to heads and tails with funds from both being donated back to the church and school. Finally, one of the most thrilling items auctioned off was a surprise for both attendees and the committee members- a large knight which went for over $1,000.

The hard work of the committee shattered records and lead to a profit of the event being $45,404 for the evening. This amount is more than double what previous auctions have taken home for the church and school! Other big winners for the night included Megan Brueck who purchased the winning tuition raffle ticket for the 2022-2023 school year and five other individuals who took home a total of $1,000 in Perry Bucks.

Mike and Connie Wilson were also named as the school’s newest O’Malley Awardees during the event. Both of whom were honored for their endless effort to support the church and school in even the smallest of ways. The award was a well-deserved honor for the Wilsons!

The evening ended with a successful effort of funding four classroom projects for the school including finalizing funding for security cameras, a new religion textbooks series for grades Kindergarten through eighth grade, upgrades to the school library, and math and science materials for grades 5-8. The new cash for classrooms portion of the auction was funded following the generous contributions offered by Raccoon Valley Bank. These generous donations will help to fund projects that have been more than two years in the making.

Many thanks have been offered and will continue to be shared as this event has etched its way into the history books of St. Patrick School! To those who attended the event, thank you for the evening of comradery. To those who donated to the event, thank you for helping to support our organizations and most importantly the staff and students of the school. To those of you who put in hours of work to make the event a success, your work did not go unnoticed. Gala 2023 will be an event you won’t want to miss!

— Kandice Pattillo, St. Patrick Catholic School Principal