Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what business this was and where it was located? This is the Perry Mill that later became the Whiton Feed Company. The Perry Mill was built at 1101 Otley in 1914 and Whiton Feed moved into the location in 1955. The Whiton Feed building was lost in a fire in June 2014. Recently I talked with Marc Whiton about a visit I made to this location years ago. I was shown iron rings set into the outside wall of the building. These rings were used to tie up horses when they brought grain or picked up feed. These rings were still there when the building burned down. Oh, I love these little bits of Perry's history.

Did you know... when this photo of the Maid-Rite was taken?