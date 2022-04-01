Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what this business was and where it was located? This is from the Yosemite Lounge located at 507 1st St. This watering hole was located next door to the State Liquor Store in First Perry Plaza. I recall a nice fireplace. There was a time that Perry had quite a few bars. It was common back in the day, for there to be four or five live bands in Perry on a weekend night. The Proletariat or La Poste and maybe the Hotel Pattee seem to be the only place for live entertainment these days. Times have changed but sitting at home watching the TV or surfing the web is not as much fun as sitting with a group of other people watching a live performance.

Next week...

Did you know... what business was and where it was located?