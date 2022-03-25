Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what type of business this was and where it was located? This is the United Food Store Grocery located at 3rd and Willis. Years ago, all the grocery stores were located downtown in Perry. Then small neighborhood stores opened with many of these located near elementary schools and our high school. I have found very few photos of these small mom and pop grocery stores. Times changed and with the arrival of the gas/convenience stores, the local hometown small grocery stores went away. I made many trips to Mrs. Wilson's and the 11th street grocery. Those were the days.

Next week...

Did you know... what this business was and where it was located?