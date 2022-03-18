Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this Perry business was located? Bailey's Menswear was located at 1205 2nd St. This building was home to a men's store for over 100 years. Starting as Robinson's, Bailey's, Stern & Field's and last with Lord's Clothing. In the late 50s and 60s, I worked at Stern & Field, there were two other men's stores here at the same time. Morgan's, Gardner's as well as Montgomery Ward and Penney's, all selling men's clothes as well. Today it's hard to buy a belt in Perry.

Next week...

Did you know... what type of business this was and where it was located?