Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what two Perry businesses are shown in this photo? This is Fashions III and Penney's, which today are the Mandarin Cafe and Betsey Peterson Designs. There was a time when Perry offered many choices for women to shop for clothing. There were chains like Montgomery Wards and Spurgeons, but also dress shops like Virginia's. What ladies shops do you remember?

Next week...

Did you know... where this Perry business was located?