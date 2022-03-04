Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what Perry businesses are shown in this photo? This is the Perry Sales Pavilion, better known as the Sales Barn. It was built in 1933 at 18th and Willis before a fire destroyed it. The small cafe is shown to the right side of the main auction building. I remember going with my dad to the sale held outside the building. If I was good, I was told I could get a piece of pie at the cafe or visit the nearby Maid-Rite. Good memories.

