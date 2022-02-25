Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... what is shown in this photo from early Perry? This shows a section of wooded pipe found in Perry in 1960. Pipes like this were installed around the Midwest about 1860. They were used to transport artificial gas. These pipes were replaced with four-inch cast iron, starting in 1875 into the early 1900s. Some of early Perry streets were made with wooden posts, and some have turned up during recent street repairs.

