Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this Perry business was located? This is the Maid-Rite. This building was torn down after the new Maid-Rite was built behind it. Today this location is home to Lou's Diner at 2720 Willis. What look like tables on the side of the building were for the carhops in those days. I remember several other restaurants with carhops, Dog & Suds, and the A &W — come to mind.

Next week...

Did you know... what is shown in this photo from early Perry?