Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this business was located? Pete Soumas Shoe Shop was located at 1113 Second St. Pete was the father of George Soumos, Perry attorney, war hero and former city mayor. Prior to this, the shop was also known as Majestic Shoe. These businesses sold shoes, repaired shoes and offered shoeshine service as well. What Perry shoe stores do you remember? I remember Eddy's, Joebgen's and Don's Shoes as well as Phipps Shoe repair shop. We also had Montgomery Ward, JCPenney and Spurgeons that all sold shoes as well.

Hard to get a pair of shoes in town now.

Next week ...

Did you know... where this Perry business was located?