Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... where this grocery store was located? This is the Sack N Save grocery, located in the East Perry Plaza. Today this building is home to Stokley Lumber. Perry has seen many grocery stores come and go over the years. I work for Hy-Vee that just celebrated 45 years in Perry in January. I have fond memories of Safeway and Scotty's Super Valu. What were your favorite grocery stores growing up in Perry?

