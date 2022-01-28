Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know… where this movie theatre was located? This is a photo of the Majestic Theatre from 1912. This was one of Perry's first silent movie theaters. It was located in the I. O. O. F. building at 1012 Second Street. The theater was destroyed by a fire. Today we have the Grand Theatre, watch for some nice changes coming to the Grand soon. I also attended movies at the Dallas Theatre and the Corral Drive-in. Growing up the movies were a big part of my life. I remember the nightly cartoons, newsreels and Saturday Matinees. What do you remember?

Next week...

Did you know… where this grocery was located?