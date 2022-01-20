Letter to the editor: PHS Music Department continues fundraising efforts for NYC trip

Jenn Nelson, 6-12 Vocal Music Director

The Perry High School Music Department is gearing up for our final fundraisers for our March 2022 New York City trip. This trip will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students, and we are working hard to ensure that every student who wants to travel is able to do so, regardless of their family’s financial situation. So far, we have raised just over $109,000 with fundraisers, student payments, and donations, which is amazing! We do have about $46,000 to go, and students continue to fundraise and make trip payments.

Our final three fundraisers are Butter Braids, a Daddy-Daughter Dance and a Round-Up at Fareway and Hy-Vee. Here are the details about each fundraiser and how you can support our PHS student musicians.

Butter braids sales are taking place through Jan. 26. Orders can be placed in person with a band or choir student, or through our online store. You can select a student you know from the drop-down menu, or if you don’t know a current student, select Mrs. Jenn Nelson (choir director), and we will make sure your order is delivered to you when it arrives. If you would like a student to contact you about placing an order, please call Perry High School at 465-3503 and leave your name and number with the office staff. We will make sure a student contacts you! Payment is due by Jan. 26, and orders will be delivered the week of Feb. 14. Unfortunately, because butter braids are frozen, they cannot ship and must be delivered locally.

The Daddy-Daughter Dance is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Perry Elementary Multipurpose room. There will be a DJ, games, flowers, concessions and a photo booth. Admission is $5 per person and the event is for students in K-5.

Our final trip fundraiser is a Round-Up at Fareway and Hy-Vee the week of Feb. 6-12 leading up to the Super Bowl! Shop local and round up your purchase to support our PHS student musicians. You can always round up more–just tell the cashier you’d like to add an extra $5, $10 or any amount.

Please consider making a donation to sponsor an individual student or students for this trip. We have just over 100 students in our band and choir, and over 50% of their families qualify for free or reduced lunch. To be clear, we are not asking for a free trip for these students. Our students are hard at work fundraising to contribute to the trip cost, which is $1,425 per student, as well as making trip payments. Individual student sponsorships allow us to earmark the funds for the students most in need. We are working with our PHS guidance counselors to ensure that sponsor funds go to those students.

To sponsor an individual student or students, you can mail a check or cash to Perry High School, Music Department, at 1200 18th St. Perry, Iowa 50220, or stop by the high school office and pay with cash, check or credit/debit card. Make sure you note that the funds are for an individual student sponsorship. You are welcome to ask to speak with choir director Jenn Nelson, or band director Blaine Schmidt if you have any questions.

Thank you for your continued support of our school and our PHS student musicians.

With gratitude,

Jenn Nelson, 6-12 Vocal Music Director