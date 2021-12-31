Health and Wellness: Resources for emotional wellness

Ann Cochran - Dallas County Health Department

Special to Dallas County News and Perry Chief

Numerous factors are pushing against our emotional wellness: cold and dark days, rising prices, and more COVID. No wonder we feel depressed or anxious.

Some first steps to emotional wellness are to accept that you’re having these feelings, and then decide how you want to turn things around. Use these resources for virtual and in-person help.

Clive Behavioral Health — free mental health assessments available 24/7 for all ages; both in-patient and out-patient services; 844-680-0504; www.clivebehavioral.com COVID Recovery Iowa — free virtual counseling; 844-775-9276; https://covidrecoveryiowa.org/

Heart of Iowa Community Services — mental health support for adults and children, disability support, transitional living services, and jail diversion; 515-993-5869; www.hicsiowa.org

Iowa Concern Hotline — free help with legal, financial, disaster, or crisis issues; 800-447-1985

Mobile Crisis Response Team — call 911 and say you need the mobile crisis team for emergency assistance for someone in a mental health crisis

Safe Harbor Crisis Center — if you’re feeling a mental health crisis but don’t need hospitalization, this local psychiatric center is available 24/7; 515-642-4125; https://zioniowa.org/safe-harbor-center/ Suicide Prevention Lifeline — free 24/7 support; 800-273-8255; www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org

YourLifeIowa – hotline for issues with gambling, suicide thoughts, substance use or mental health; call 855-581-8111; text 855-895-8398; YourLifeIowa.org

Your primary clinic can help you schedule an appointment with a local counseling service that accepts your insurance. The Dallas County Health Navigators can provide more options by calling 515-993-3750.