Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know... when this photo was taken in Perry? This photo shows the Jan. 4, 1971, blizzard here in Perry. With this season's warm temps, I thought I'd look back to the weekend we got 15 inches of wet heavy snow here in Perry. We had a passenger train service here then, and it was stranded in Perry with 200 people on board. A local furniture business had its roof collapsed under the snow, and Perry came to a complete standstill. I did miss having a white Christmas this year, but not this much of the white stuff. Well, we have a long time to go till spring.

