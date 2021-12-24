Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know… where this National Register plaque is located? The plaque is located on the former Perry Chief building at 1316 Second St. This building also housed the Rail, the Spot, Dan's Tavern and Little Eva's Pastime in years past. In the early 1900s, it was called the Eagles building, as the Eagles Lodge was located upstairs. On a nice day, in your travels around downtown Perry, look for these plaques. Perry has a Registered Historic District downtown, and there is quite a number of plaques to be found. Perry's history is everywhere, you just need to look.

Next week...

Did you know… when this photo was taken in Perry?