Larry Vodenik

Special to the Chief

Did you know … where this mural was located? Yes, it was located on the wall in Mike's Pub, located at 1010 Second St. This watering hole has been home to different bars over the years. Mike's, Kelly's Corner, the crocked Rail, to name a couple. Remember the Black Knight, Bally Hoo, Eva's, Midway and other Perry places to hoist a cold one?

